Highline Spirits Opens Its Doors in Dexter

Dexter has a chic new hangout.

Highline Spirits celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6th, presenting whiskey enthusiasts with a sophisticated 2,400-square-foot venue. The modern space offers a selection of whiskey flights, craft cocktails, and a collection of bottles for purchase.

“We're really excited to be open,” says owner Christi Lower. “We've been blessed with great weather. People are already starting to come through, enjoying the craft cocktails and flights. We’ve already gotten really great responses on our line of cocktails and some really good responses for the flights.”

Photo by Doug Marrin

The tasting room prominently showcases 12 signature cocktails made with Highline's exclusive range of spirits: whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin. Among the whiskey options available for tastings, pours, and flights are:

Bourbon Whiskey : A blend of five, six, and eight-year straight bourbons. Expect notes of caramel, butterscotch, and a hint of baking spice.

: A blend of five, six, and eight-year straight bourbons. Expect notes of caramel, butterscotch, and a hint of baking spice. Triple Rye Whiskey : A blend of whiskies aged up to 10 years, characterized by cocoa, dark cherry, malt chocolate, and stone fruit.

: A blend of whiskies aged up to 10 years, characterized by cocoa, dark cherry, malt chocolate, and stone fruit. Straight Kentucky Whiskey : Eight years of maturity imparts flavors of caramel, vanilla, and malted chocolate, culminating in a light finish.

: Eight years of maturity imparts flavors of caramel, vanilla, and malted chocolate, culminating in a light finish. American Whiskey: A complex blend of bourbons and straight wheat whiskey, aged up to eight years, and finished in a mix of American, French, and Hungarian toasted oak barrels with notes of caramel, sweet stone fruit, and baking spice.

The opening coincided with Dexter’s Homecoming and is a homecoming of sorts for Dexter native and resident Christi Lower. After learning the craft and building her business to distribution in 46 states, Lower explains, “I went to high school here in Dexter, and now I'm raising my family here. The tasting room is a natural fit, not only for Dexter to have something unique but also a good fit for me to have a business in the community I’m part of.”

Photo by Doug Marrin

Over a decade ago, while attending a wedding in Kentucky, Christi delved into the nuances of bourbon under the tutelage of a bourbon steward. Her experience ignited a fire for the science and art behind distillation. Leveraging her medical background and determined curiosity, Christi pursued a Distillery Management Certificate from the University of Louisville. The name "Highline Spirits" was inspired by a family hiking adventure along the Highline Loop Trail at Glacier National Park. During this journey, Christi shared her dreams and committed to establishing Highline Spirits.

With modern, chic, and industrial aesthetics, Highline Spirits creates a welcoming ambiance. The décor features circular tables, plush faux-leather seating, and a twelve-person bar against emerald green tiling. The venue boasts seating for 90 guests inside and an additional 56 in its expansive 3,000 sq. ft. craft cocktail and whiskey garden.

Courtesy of Highline Spirits

Highline Spirits does not prepare food but will offer food from an array of locally-owned food trucks. For those eager to deepen their whiskey knowledge, blending, and tasting classes are on the horizon. Prices for pours range from $14 to $24, cocktails are priced between $12 and $20, and bottles are available from $64.99 to $139.99.

Hours are 3:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday & Sunday; 3:00-10:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday.

Reservations and private events are accommodated for parties exceeding 20 guests.

Highline Spirits is located at 3126 Broad St. (between Dancer’s Edge and Carosello Pasta).

For more information, visit https://highlinespirits.com/dexter/

Instagram: @highlinespirits Facebook: @highlinespirits.com