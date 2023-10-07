Red-Hot Dexter Rolls Past Monroe

The red-hot Dexter football team rolled to its fifth straight win with a 51-0 Homecoming rout of Monroe Friday night.

The win was the Dreadnaughts second straight shutout and fourth of the season as the defense continued to shut teams down and the offense rack up the points.

The Dreads were off to the races from the start when Cooper Arnedt hit Holden Niemi with a 76-yard TD pass just three minutes into the game for a 7-0 lead.

The defense then forced a turnover and less than a minute later Ronny Johnson scored from two yards out. The extra point was no good and Dexter led 13-0.

Jack Deleruyelle knocked a 16-yard field goal through the uprights late in the first for a 16-0 lead after one.

Dexter continued to pour it on in the second when Arnedt hit Niemi for a TD pass for the second time from 29 yards out and a 23-0 lead.

Arnedt then connected with Jaiden Juback with a 22-yard scoring pass and a 30-0 Dexter lead.

Johnson would find paydirt for the second time with a 10-yard TD run and the Dreads halftime lead grew to 37-0.

The Arnedt-Niemi connection hooked up one more time in the third with a 65-yard TD pass and a 44-0 lead and the Dreads would wrap up the scoring with a 19-yard TD run by Cole Novara for the 51-0 win.

Arnedt threw for 267 yards on 10-16 passing and four touchdowns for the Dreads.

Niemi had a big night with five catches for 196 yards and three scores, while Juback caught four passes for 64 yards and a TD.

Johnson finished with 88 yards on 16 carries and two scores, while Novara rushed for the one 19-yard TD and caught one pass for seven yards.

Dexter improved to 5-2 overall on the season and 5-1 in the SEC Red. They return to action Friday night when they travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Photos by Dawn McCann