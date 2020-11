The results are in for the Dexter school board election.

The three openings on the school board will be filled by the top three candidates:

Elise Bruderly received 6,517 votes or 25 percent.

Jennifer Kangas received 5,983 votes or 23 percent.

Brian J. Arnold received 5,279 votes or 20 percent.

Melanie Klark Szawara took in 4,540 votes or 17 percent.

Barbara Read had 4,092 votes or 15 percent.