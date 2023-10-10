Fall at Historic Webster Village rings with the sounds of the Celtic Harp

From the Webster Township Historical Society:

On Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m., Carol Kappus and the Ann Arbor Harpers will be returning to the Old Town Hall in Historic Webster Village for a benefit concert for the Webster Township Historical Society.

Carol and her harpers will provide a program which is sure to infuse the senses and lift the spirit. Selections will include Appalachian folk tunes, many of her own compositions and a few other fun and crazy tunes. She is joined by her Ann Arbor Harpers for many of the pieces. Carol specializes in the music of Scotland and performs in Scotland and the Midwest. She is a winner of many awards from the Scottish Harp Society of America. Light refreshments and the opportunity to visit with the performers following the concert.

Here’s a little bit about Carol:

After many years of singing opera and classical music, Carol has now returned to her first love: playing the Celtic harp and singing the traditional songs of Scotland, Ireland and Wales. She specializes in the music of Scotland: traditional songs, songs of Robert Burns and songs in Scots Gaelic. Carol goes to Scotland frequently to study Gaelic language and song at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on the Isle of Skye. She is the winner of many awards from the Scottish Harp Society of America and the Great Lakes Regional and the US National Scottish Mòd. She teaches and performs around the Midwest and in Scotland. She is a frequent contributor to The Folk Harp Journal and is well known in the Celtic harp world for her 13 books of compositions and arrangements. Check out Carol’s web page at www.carolkappus.com where you can see videos, hear recordings and purchase her books.

The cost of the Oct. 22 event is $25, which includes light refreshments. Capacity limited to 50 people. For tickets and more information, visit: www.webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org