Voters make their picks for Dexter school board

The three openings on the Dexter school board have been filled.

The voters in the Dexter Community School district picked three candidates on November 3 who bring with them unique knowledge and experiences they can use while serving for the next six years on the important decision-making school board.

The top three candidates will now serve on the board:

Elise Bruderly received 6,517 votes or 25 percent.

Jennifer Kangas received 5,983 votes or 23 percent.

Brian J. Arnold received 5,279 votes or 20 percent.

Melanie Klark Szawara took in 4,540 votes or 17 percent.

Barbara Read had 4,092 votes or 15 percent.

The Sun Times News reached out to the winners to get their reaction and ask them what’s next.

Bruderly, who has been on the board since July as an appointee after Ron Darr stepped down, said she is, “honored to be elected to a full term on the Board of Education and I will to work hard to support students, families, and excellence in the Dexter schools community.”

“It has been a rewarding and educational experience to run for public office and I am so grateful to my family, friends, and supporters for their trust and confidence in my abilities,” said Bruderly, who is a clinical social worker.

As to what’s next and her goals, she said she’s in a unique position, having been appointed to fill a vacancy position in July, so her work continues.

“I will continue to support students and the district through this unprecedented year, while continuing to learn more about the district and my role as a board member,” Bruderly said. “I look forward to serving our community as a Board Trustee.”

Kangas, who is the operations director at the Huron River Watershed Council, said she felt humbled and grateful to have received so many votes from the community.

“I would have liked to have gone door to door but, due to COVID, that wasn't possible,” Kangas said. “I had a small group of supporters who worked hard to get out the vote which was mostly through social media but also through distribution of flyers and signs. My election committee is representative of the district in that we have differing viewpoints and backgrounds. I'm thankful that we all agree that education is so important, I'm humbled by their work to help elect me, and I'm grateful for each and every vote.”

As for going forward, she said she will be meeting with the superintendent and the board president to discuss the next steps. She said she would also be participating in a conference for all school board members.

“I think the first few months will be mostly about learning the inner workings of the board and then beginning to participate in committees,” Kangas said. “I'm looking forward to it.”

In expressing a similar sentiment, Arnold said he is, “very grateful to the voters for their trust and the opportunity to serve our great school system and community.”

“In the coming weeks and months I look forward to getting to know and working with the Board, administrators, educators, and community to learn how we can make sure our students thrive,” Arnold said.

The election was, however, a loss for incumbent candidate Barbara Read, who has been serving on the board since being elected in 2012.

“I have been humbled by and grateful for all the kind words and support from so many community members over the past year and a half; it has meant the world to me,” Read said. “Thank you.”

She also extended well wishes to the newly elected board members.

“Congratulations to Elise, Jennifer, and Brian on their election to the Board of Education,” said Read. “I wish them the best.”