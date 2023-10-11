Three views of Scio Township's November 7 ballot question

The signs are around Scio Township. One saying vote yes and another saying no. What’s it about, fire services and taxes?

As the Nov. 7 vote approaches, some Scio Township voters are thinking about the fire services question on their ballots.

The ballot language reads:

Fire Services Improvement and Expansion

Operating Question

Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of providing fire protection and emergency medical services, including maintenance of buildings, acquisition of apparatus and equipment, by special assessment pursuant to Act 33 of 1951, in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 3.75 mills ($3.75 on each $1,000 of taxable values) in any single year for ten (10) years, 2023-2032 inclusive?

Capital Question

Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of purchasing property, constructing buildings, and providing apparatus and equipment for newly constructed buildings to provide fire protection and emergency medical services by special assessment, pursuant to Act 33 of 1951, in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 0.75 mills ($0.75 on each $1,000 of taxable values) in any single year for twenty (20) years, 2023-2042 inclusive?

The authority under this Capital Question is effective only if both ballot questions are approved.

The Sun Times News (STN) will take a look at a few sides on this issue. STN recently got some insight into the debate when a press release was sent to it from a group called “Scio Tax Sanity.” There will be three separate stories, one being a letter to the editor, which will take a closer look at the discussion and upcoming vote.

Here are the links to the three stories or views of the Scio Township ballot proposal and response to the press release put together by a group of residents:

