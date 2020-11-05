Search for a New Dexter City Manager Begins

| 3 min | by Doug Marrin |

The Dexter City Council broke ground in its search for a new city manager. Current City Manager, Courtney Nicholls, tendered her resignation several weeks ago. Her last day will be Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the close of the Council meeting.

At the Council’s Oct. 26 meeting, Mayor Shawn Keough stated in a written report, “The selection of a new City Manager is going to be a very important decision for City Council. With the election a little less than two weeks away, my thought is we can use this time to identify our Interim City Manager and use the time in November and early December to advertise the open City Manager position.”

Until the City hires a new manager, the Mayor’s suggestion is for Assistant City Manager Justin Breyer to assume responsibilities with a bump in pay. During the Council’s discussion, Ms. Nicholls noted that, optimally, the City had the winter months to make a decision. Once city construction projects began in the spring, the need for a designated manager would be critical.

Mayor Keough recommended the following motions to the Council, which the Council made and discussed.

1. A Motion to appoint Justin Breyer to the position of Interim City Manager starting November 10,

2020 with a 20% increase in salary to account for the additional responsibilities that Justin will be

performing.

2. A Motion to approve the Position Description, with changes as discussed by Council, for City

Manager.

3. A Motion to direct our City Manager and Finance Director to work together to create and post an

advertisement for the open position of City Manager in MML, ICMA, and other professional

organizations, starting on November 2, 2020, with an initial application review date of December

18, 2020. The City Manager and Finance Director are authorized to use the position description

that has been approved by the Council. The position would remain open until filled, which would

allow for additional applications to be received. All applications would be submitted to Marie

Sherry, who would act as the lead City staff person in this process.

Councilmember Zach Michels lobbied to have the Michigan Municipal League (MML) lead the search and interview process.

“I really believe that the manager position is the most important position that counsel is involved in,” he explained. “We've been fortunate to have good people in there, but I believe we ought to get professionals who do these types of recruitments and review process to aid us in the process.”

Councilmember Scott Bell responded with, “I don't think the motion is written precludes the future possibility of engaging the MML. I don't see it prohibited by this. So if down the road council decides that sufficient progress isn't being made or resources are being strained unnecessarily they can, you can always act to engage the MML.”

Mr. Bell favored in-house handling of the hiring process, saying, “It's just kind of common sense, knowing what the job requires and taking the time to figure out the right questions to ask and what to listen for in the interview. I don't necessarily agree with Zach's comment that that you need a professional organization to help you hire someone to fill this position.”

Mayor Keough agreed with Bell. “My recommendation is to help get the process started and seeing the type of applicants that are out there.”

“Like Scott, I have quite a bit of experience in hiring,” he added. “I think with the assistance at the interview table of some of our senior staff and a couple other council members, yet to be determined, I think we can create a process where the Counsel gets a chance to meet these folks. I personally would like to see all the applications that come in.”

Mr. Michels expressed concern over a possible lack of anonymity for applicants, something that utilizing the MML would secure. “A lot of folks who may be interested in city management positions want discretion in the process. I think not having that buffer would make some folks, who may be interested, not want to apply for it because of lack of anonymity and potential retribution from their employers.”

City Treasurer Marie Sherry, who will be handling the applications, assured the Council of discretion in the process. “What we've done in the past is all resumes are kept confidential, except amongst whatever the hiring committee is. Usually, nothing becomes remotely public until you're checking references.”

The Council voted and passed all three motions.

The MML’s recommended City Manager salary for a City such as Dexter ranges from $80,000-105,000 annually. A job summary for the position can be found in the City Council’s packet for Oct. 26 posted on the City’s website.