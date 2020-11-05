Ice Fest coming to downtown Dexter again

The second annual Dexter Ice Fest is coming to downtown Dexter on Jan 23.

The ice fest is again giving the community something to look forward to during the cold of winter.

The Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce is helping to organize the event with Lisa Teahen, Aubree’s district manager and chamber board member, at the lead.

The live demo will start at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23, in Monument Park.

Teahen said it’s their hope the ice fest will be a good time for the community.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for all businesses, so I’m hoping to bring a little excitement to our town,” said Teahen.

In consideration of the current situation with COVID, the ice fest will be a little different this year, but should be no less fun.

“This year we are not hosting a Kidzone,” Teahen said. “We figured people can walk around the park and view all the sculptures and visit some of the local shops.”

Last year there were some great sculptures on display around the park, which were sponsored by various local businesses.

In noting that some events were canceled over the past six months because of COVID restrictions, The Sun Times News asked if the city was on board.

“Yes, the city is on board and excited for our second ice festival,” said Teahen.

However, the planners are not calling it an event. It’s more of an outdoor display with live demonstrations of ice sculpting, which is open and free to the public.

Ice fest planners are still looking for more vendors/sponsors, so if anybody is interested then please contact Teahen at lisa@aubrees.com.