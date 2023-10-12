Dexter Golfers Qualify for D2 State Finals

Photo from Dexter girls' golf Instagram

In a loaded D2 Regional at El Dorado Golf Club in Mason, the Dexter girls' golf team earned a spot in the D2 state finals after a third-place finish Wednesday, October 11.

The Mason Regional was hotly contested between D2 third-ranked DeWitt, sixth-ranked Mason, and the seventh-ranked Dreadnaughts with just five strokes separating the top three teams.

DeWitt won the Regional championship with a team-score of 341. Mason was second with 345 and the Dreadnaughts just one stroke back with 346.

Sophomore Avery Manning continued her stellar season by earning medalist honors with a two-over par 74.

Not to be outdone, sophomore Millie Truesdell placed third with an 18-hole round of 77.

Senior Marissa Gensker finished with 93, while Eleni Michos shot 102 and Sophia Dettling 107.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the De state finals at Forest Akers East Golf Course October 20-21.