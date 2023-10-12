Dexter Tennis Headed to D2 State Finals

Cover- File Photo from Jill Boydston

It came down to the final match of the day for the Dexter tennis team and its shot at a trip to the D2 state finals and the three-doubles team of Cayden Capelli and Gavin Heichel came though with the three-set win to send the Dreads to the final in the Grand Rapids area October 20-21.

The Dreadnaughts had nine points on the day and needed one more for the ten points needed to qualify for the state finals.

Capelli and Heichel dropped the first set of the match 3-6 before bouncing back to win the second 7-5 to force a deciding third set. The teams battled and when the final shot went long Capelli and Heichel celebrated a 6-4 win to pull out the match and sent their Dreadnaught teammates into a celebratory sprint to the court.

Cayden Capelli and Gavin Heichel won the three set thriller at three doubles and claim the regional title and lift the Dexter tennis team to the D2 state finals in Grand Rapids





The pair finished 3-0 on the day at three-doubles to pull out the regional title.

South Lyon East won the regional title with 18 points and East Lansing was second with 17. Dexter reached the ten-point mark needed to qualify and all three teams move on to the D2 finals.

Connor Kniesteadt went 2-1 and finished second at two-doubles for Dexter.

Alex Gullekson finished second at three-singles by going 2-1. He came away with a big 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 three-set thriller to reach the finals before falling. Drew Wetzel also went 1-1 at four singles.

The one doubles team of Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz went 2-1 and finished second. They pull out a big three set tiebreaker 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to reach the finals.