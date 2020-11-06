Another memorable season for Dexter Field Hockey

Being together and playing the sport that they love, the Dexter field hockey team is a great example of what a complete team effort looks like and how it can lead to memorable success.

A lot of hard work and commitment paid off for the Dreadnaught field hockey team this past month when they won their second straight Division 1 state title. A feat that is rare and remarkable.

The Sun Times News followed up with head coach Keely Tamer to learn more about the team and their great season.

Sun Times News (STN): How do you describe the team?

“The team was appreciative of being together, being able to play the sport they love,” Tamer said. “That underscored every practice and game this season. From there, they wanted to make the most of everyday and worked hard at practice, they were clear that their goal was to repeat as state champions and they never lost sight of that commitment.”

Last year, field hockey was 16-1-2 in the state of Michigan and 20-2-2 overall, as they were able to travel and play some additional games, and this year they were 16-0-1.

Tamer said they returned 10 seniors to the team this season, 8 of whom became regular starters this season.

This included Abigail Tamer, and Kylee Niswonger, both have played with the US Junior National Team, and Rachel Gesell, who was the only starting member of the defensive squad who returned to the field. Up front, Gracie Burns (junior), Shannon Schoch and Annalisa Shehab were also key returners.

“We expected to be able to score this year, we knew we would have to build out our defensive unit throughout the year,” Tamer said.

STN: What made this year special?

“It is not easy to repeat and being a relatively young program and not having been in this situation before I was happy with how the team managed expectations and stayed focused on the controllables,” Tamer said. “They leaned on each other throughout the season and challenged each other at practice.”

STN: What’s one game this season that stood out to you?

“I think the tie with Skyline stands out as our players understood that you have to show up every day and every game,” Tamer said. “We started flat-footed and Skyline was able to capitalize and go ahead. I was happy with how we turned things around in the second half.”

As a relatively young program, Tamer said Dexter has supported a field hockey team for 11 years. She said each team, year after year, has been important in building the program.

“Over that time we have worked hard as a program to build success,” she said.

In getting to this moment, Dexter field hockey won the Division 2 state championship in 2014, which moved the program into Division 1 as field hockey is played in two power-ranked divisions.

“These back to back Division 1 championships reflect commitment to the sport by parents, coaches and athletes over this entire time,” said Tamer. “In 2010, the Rec. and Ed. program had 8 girls, now over 100 girls in Dexter play field hockey every year.”

She said it can be best summed up that girls in Dexter have fallen in love with the sport and consistently put in the hard work to improve and grow.

“They set their sights high and understand the steps it takes to create success,” said Tamer. “We talk about goals, strengths, weaknesses and set strategies. Field hockey is a players' game: With no timeouts, the constant flow and self-starts, players have to learn to be quick thinkers, need to integrate practice and plans into game play and need to be responsible for the game outcomes.”

She said they have girls that have played on Junior National Teams and girls that play only when they are with the high school team.

“The expectation for both athletes is the same, do your best every day, get 1 percent better each practice and contribute what you can,” said Tamer. “The team needs everyone to do that to be successful and that is what we have been able to do these last two years.”

Here is this year's winning team:

Freshman: Marissa Skinner and Emily-Kate Covert

Sophomore: Holly Romine, Kaylen Moneypenny, Isabella Benson, Evelyn Clemens and Ava Hauman

Junior: Kelley Burke, Claire DeVoogd, Mckenna Wondrash, Ella Howatt, Emily Lyons, Gracie Burns, Esther Hashikawa, Hannah Baldwin and Lindsey Vantine

Senior: Giuliana Rokke, Shannon Schoch, Faith Anderson, Abigail Tamer, Kylee Niswonger, Annalisa Shehab, Rachel Gesell, Maya Calloway, Eden Schnurstein and Taylor Shook