Dexter Rolls Over Lincoln for Sixth Straight Win

A huge night by Dexter running back Ronny Johnson helped the Dreadnaughts roll to a 55-12 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

Johnson rushed for 249 yards on 17 carries and scored five touchdowns in a career night for the junior running back.

The win is the sixth straight for the Dreadnaughts and the 55 points is the fifth straight game that the Dreads offense has eclipsed the 50 points mark.

On a cold and rainy night, the Dexter passing game was still efficient with Cooper Arnedt connecting on 10 of 12 passes for 176 yards and a score.

Jaiden Juback caught four passes for 42 yards, while Hayden Niemi caught three passes for 98 yards.

Cole Novara caught two passes for 23 yards, while Gabe Rychener caught a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Dexter will host arch-rival Chelsea in a season finale showdown in which one of the team's winning streaks will come to an end. The Dreads have won six straight and the Bulldogs enter the game with a seven game winning streak.