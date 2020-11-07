Dexter Boys’ Cross Country Fifteenth at D1 Finals

Just a few weeks ago it appeared that the Dexter boys’ cross country team would struggle to qualify for the Division 1 state finals at MIS, but a strong finish got them there and they came home with a 15th

place finish Saturday.

The Dreads had struggled during the regular season but had a strong second place finish at the SEC White finals and a second-place finish at the Regional to move on to the finals at MIS.

Dexter finished with 380 points in the race won by Romeo with 124.

Conor Kolka led the Dreadnaughts with a 37th

place finish in 16:12.54.

Sam Melvin was 68th in 16:27.49 and Nathan Gariepy 102nd in 16:38.73. Brandon Anderson finished with a PR of 17:01.51 to finish 143rd, while Josh Lamb was 195th in 17:28.02, Zachary Sawin 203rd in 17:33.11, and Owen Ackerman 224th

in 17:46.60.

Amanda McGill was the lone representative for the girls’ team and came home with a 151st place finish with a time of 20:45.4.