Dexter Forum Notes | 11-07-20

| 1 min | from John Hansen |

With the election in the rearview mirror, it was time to get back to the local issues that are the primary substance of our meetings - traffic, development, and community events.

We learned about the problems with the connection of our beautiful trail systems. Some of the connections are on city streets that need more clear signage and attention to safety.

The virus has wiped out most of the Holiday activities at Gordon Hall, but there will be a drive-by light display for public viewing.

We discussed the challenges of recycling during a time of low market demand for recycled materials. Those involved with the process stressed the importance of putting only clean items in the recycle bin. One funky pizza box does indeed spoil the whole load.

Jack Knowles gave us a little run down on all of the development activity in Scio Township - much of which is close to Dexter and part of the Dexter School District. The Baker/Jackson area alone might account for around 1,000 new residences, including a senior care facility and retail establishments.

We closed out by giving the many candidates that were with us a chance to reflect on their victory or defeat and to thank their supporters. We heard some very gracious comments from both groups. As Karl pointed out, there needs to be candidates from all perspectives to engage the electorate properly. They don't all win, but they all add to the substance of our democracy.

We will meet again by Zoom on Saturday, November 21, at 8:30 AM. Karl and I are considering a return to in-person meetings at the Dexter United Methodist Church. They have a large meeting area that we believe could accommodate sufficient social distancing. We would share space with the Dexter Winter Market, which might be useful for both groups. Your comments would be appreciated. (Don't reply to simplelist. Use Karl.fink@finkandfink.com or RepHansen@aol.com).