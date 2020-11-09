Fire Station, Pathway, & Developments | Scio Twp Update 11-07-20

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Scio Township Supervisor Jack Knowles updated the Dexter Forum on current projects in the Township. Mr. Knowles is retiring after more than 30 years of working in Scio's leadership. Will Hathaway is the Township's newly elected supervisor.

"There are several things that are going on that are pretty exciting," Mr. Knowles told the Forum.

Fire Station Renovation

The Township is in the midst of a $3 million renovation and expansion of its fire station. Phase one of the construction is the expansion of the apparatus bay. A decontamination facility will be constructed for the firefighters when returning from a fire call within that expansion. Phase Two will be a complete interior remodel of the north side of the station, which will provide new crew quarters, locker rooms, bathrooms, and offices. The Township is looking for a late summer or early fall completion on the project.

Zeeb Road Pathway

In August, Scio Township voters passed a 2.65-mil proposal expected to bring over $700,000 a year for parks and pathways. The Township's priority is to complete the Zeeb Road pathway. Currently, the shared path terminates at Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd., but will eventually connect to the Border-to-Border Trail at Huron River Dr. Phase three of the trail has been designed and fully funded. It will end approximately 1,000 feet north of Miller Rd. and construction is expected in the spring. Phase four will extend the pathway to Peters Rd. and the Township anticipates a late summer or early fall construction startup for that segment.

Property Developments

On the south side of Jackson Rd, between Tractor Supply and Baker Rd, a mixed-use project consists of 424 residential units, retail spaces, self-storage, and a senior care facility. This project is in its planning stages.

On Baker Rd, adjacent to the City of Dexter, is the Sloan-Kingsley property proposed for 247 residential units. Still a long way to go in the planning process, the project includes plans for its sewer system that would discharge into Mill Creek after treatment.

"That has a whole set of issues built into it," Knowles said. "I'm sure the people of Dexter will have something to say about that."

He also explained that if the sewer plant complied with the ordinance, there is little the Township could do to stop it. The final decision is left to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

On the northwest corner of I-94 and Baker Rd, Encore and Heritage Woods' development is in the works. The 334-unit assisted care facility will be similar to Glacier Hills and Silver Maples with a memory wing. Of the 104 acres, 65 are open space.

Another development, Trail Woods, already under construction behind Menard's, will consist of around 500 residential units. Between the end of Parkland Plaza and Liberty Rd, Trail Woods is also under construction with about 150 units.

In front of Meijer's, approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space is being built.

"A lot of new things will be happening in the next three to five years," said Knowles.