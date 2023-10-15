Dexter Soccer Pitches Shutout in District Opener

A big second half and a stifling defense helped lift the Dexter soccer team to a 3-0 win over Garden City in the D2 district opener last week.

The Dreadnaughts advance to the second round to face Walled Lake Western at home Tuesday night at 5:00.

The Dreadnoughts controlled most of the play during the first half of the game but could not break through and the game was scoreless at the half.

The second half was much of the same with the Dreads holding the ball for the better part of the first part of the second half.

Dexter finally broke through at the 23-minute mark of the second half when Garden City was called for a penalty to give the Dreads a direct kick. Tristian Snyder lofted a shot on goal and the ball deflected back to Snyder and he passed across to Luke Nevin who knocked it in the right corner of the net for a 1-0 Dreads lead.

It stayed that way until the 15-minute mark when Dexter was awarded a corner. Nevin launched the corner kick that bounced around out front. A shot went off the post and Owen Bruderly was there to knock it in to give the Dreads a 2-0 lead.

Things got a little chippy in the final few minutes and the Dreads were awarded a penalty kick with a player was knocked down in the box. A Garden City player argued the call and was given a yellow card. He continued his argument and was then given a red card to remove him from the game.

The Garden City goaltender made the save on the penalty kick, but the ball bounced away and Bruderly was there to knock in the rebound to make the score 3-0 and that would be the final.

Sam Renaud earned the shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter improved to 9-7-1 overall on the season.