Dexter Swim and Dive leaves Lincoln in their wake

Information provided by Andrew Parker

The Dexter women’s swim and dive traveled to Lincoln to take on the Railsplitters Thursday night and the Dreads came away with a convincing victory, winning 130-47.

Dexter won 10 of 12 events, including sweeps of all three relays

First-place finishes included Kayce McCallister in the 100 and 200 Free, Grace McClellan in the 200 IM, Harper Brown in the 50 Free and 100 Fly, Emma Bishop in the 500 Free, and Bekah Murillo in the 100 Back.

Dexter’s divers had impressive performances by Junia Schulz, Ellie Saah, and Rose Steck, who placed second through fourth.

Delaney Parker, Emma Bishop, Grace McClellan, and Madelyn McClellan opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

McAllister was in on two relay wins to give her four for the night.

She teamed with Brown, Diem Lee, and Grace McClellan to win the 200 free and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Bishop, Brown, and Parker.

Brown also picked up four wins on the night.

Dexter will host Monroe on Thursday, October 19th at 5:30 for senior night.