Dexter Water Polo Comes Up Short Against Pioneer

A slow start doomed the Dexter water polo team last week when the Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Pioneer 17-6.

Pioneer jumped out to a 6-1 lead and would never look back as the Dreads were forced to play catch up all night.

Dexter would try to get back in the game in the second but still trailed 9-3 at the half.

A 5-2 run in the third ruined any hope of a comeback by the Dreads with Pioneer holding a 14-5 lead heading to the fourth.

Liam MacNeil led the Dreadnaughts with three goals and one assist on the night.

Matthew Resende added a pair of goals and Ethan Vince one goal. Otto Krueger had two assists and Dima Griffith.

Eric Smaby made nine saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.