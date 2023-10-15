Dexter Volleyball Downs Lincoln in Four

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 4-2 in the SEC Red after a four-set win over Ypsilanti Lincoln last week.

The Dreadnaughts took the first two sets 25-15, 25-15 before the Splitters answered with a 21-25 win in the third to cut the lead to 2-1. Dexter would finish the match by taking the fourth 25-21.

Avery O’Clair was a force at the net with 14 kills, four digs, one block, and one ace.

Ali Parachek had a strong all-around game with six kills, four aces, four blocks, and three digs, while Tia Schultz had nine kills and two blocks at the net for Dexter.

Lily Burns had six kills, three digs, one block, and one ace, and Alex Brassow 12 digs, three kills, and one assist.

Annamarie Myint slammed four aces, while adding 11 digs and one assist. Maiah Dunham added nine dogs, Lia DeMerell six digs, Chloe Burns a team-high 25 assists, and Lana Burns 13 assists.

Dexter hosts Saline Tuesday and then takes part in the SEC Red jamboree Saturday.