Dexter Girls’ XC Wins Father Gabriel Richard Invite

Photo provided by Seana Larson

The Dexter girls’ cross country team had a big day in miserable conditions Saturday, overcoming the cold and wet weather to win the large division at the Father Gabriel Richard Invitational.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 76 points, beating out Salem with 82 and Ann Arbor Skyline 91.

Alena Blumberg placed fourth with a time of 20:10.6 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Annabel O’Haver had a strong day with a sixth-place finish and Kodie Snyder placed ninth in 20:37.8 to give the Dreads three top 10 finishes.

Amelia Cribbins was 27th in 21:34.8 and Avery Hoeft rounded out the top five with a 30th-place finish in 21:41.8.

Addison Streetman was 41st in 22:00.5, Hannah Bougher 42md in 22:01, Kate Varitek 48th in 22:15, Olivia Shaieb 50th

in 22:24.6, Claire Gibson 59th in 22:44.6, and Anna Smith 100th

in 24:02.7.

The boys finished sixth with 172 points despite being without their top runner Brandon Anderson.

Julien Linebaugh placed 19th in 17:21.9 to lead the Dreadnaughts, while Elijah Smith was 36th in 17:51.6.

Sam Gibson came home 45th in 18:15.6, Scott Smith 47th in 18:18.47, and Andrew Gafford 52nd in 18:24.1 to round out the top five for the Dreads.

Cole Doty was 63rd in 18:30.5, Charlie Munson 78th

in 18:50.4, Landon Whitehead 104th in 19:14.8, Will Kletzka 120th

in 19:43.4, Carter Hill 123rd in 19:46.3, and Jack McCalla 130th

in 19:57.7.

The JV girls also won the large school race with an amazing perfect score of 15 after sweeping the top five spots of the race. It is the second time this season that the JV girls had a perfect score. They also finished with 15 at Holly.

The top five spots went to Ella Mitchell, Jillian Lower, Emily Hosman, Abigail Dobry, and Hannah Sisson.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the SEC Finals at Hudson Mills Thursday.