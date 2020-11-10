Dexter Lions Set to Begin 40th Season of Selling Christmas Trees

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

As the colors of autumn wane, a new arboreal season begins. The Dexter Lions are preparing for their 40th year of selling Christmas Trees.

The annual event marks the unofficial start to the holiday season in Dexter. The trees are coming soon to the lot at Creekside School next to the new Mill Creek Trail extension on Baker Rd. Trees will be delivered on November 14 and 21. A pre-sale of the trees will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. for anyone who wants to get a jump on the holidays. Regular tree sales will begin Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

Hours for the Christmas Tree lot for weekdays are 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on the weekends 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

A variety of trees will be available for any style or preference: Balsam Fir, Blue Spruce, White Pine, Concolor Fir, Fraser Fir, Scotch Pine, and Douglas Fir. The trees range from 4 feet in height to 14 feet. Prices begin at $18. In addition to the trees, the Lions will be selling roping, wreaths, and stands.

All proceeds are invested back into the Dexter community through the many service projects the Dexter Lions support.

The Lions are looking for community volunteers to help unload the trees Nov. 14 and 21 from 8:00-11:00 a.m.

As with everything else this year, the tree lot will be compliant to covid safety restrictions—wear a masks while on the lot and keep a safe distance from one another.

Cash or check is the accepted payment method for purchases.