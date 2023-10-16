Fatal car crash in Scio Township

A fatal crash occurred along Huron River Drive early on October 15 after a vehicle struck a tree.

The Scio Township Fire Department responded to the scene that Sunday morning around 7:40 a.m.

The Sun Times News connected on Oct. 16, with Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde about the crash.

Houde said they “were dispatched to an accident on Huron River Drive near Pineview, along with Dexter Fire for assistance.”

“We found a one car accident; the car had left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to Houde. “There were two occupants, both were found unconscious.”

Houde said “The driver was removed from the car rapidly for transport while the passenger was pinned in the car. Shortly after the passenger deteriorated, was unable to be saved and pronounced dead on scene.”

After conclusion of the police investigation, Houde said the Scio department returned to the scene to assist in removing the passenger from the vehicle. He said they do not know the condition of the driver, but he was transported with life threatening injuries.