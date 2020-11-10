Dexter Man Holds MS at Bay Through Exercise

| 2 min | from 5 Healthy Towns |

Now that the Dexter Wellness Center has re-opened its doors to members and the community, we caught up with long time member and Dexter resident Paul Wilson during his recent workout. He shared his thoughts on the re-opening and what the wellness center means to him:

Question: Paul, what motivated you to join the Dexter Wellness Center?

Paul: I joined the Dexter Wellness Center the day that it opened (2013). It is close to my home which makes it easy to get to on any given day. I had been participating in another local gym, but I needed access to a lap pool to address some mobility problems I was having. It has been a life-changer for me and I wouldn’t know what do to without the wellness center.

Question: How do the staff and facility help you manage your health conditions?

Paul: I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) 23 years ago. If you don’t know anything about MS, it is a chronic condition that affects the central nervous system. Sometimes my legs feel weak or numb. For me, pool therapy is the key to maintaining my strength and improving my balance and flexibility. I also use the stationary bike routinely. I find it’s a good day if I don’t drown in the pool or fall off the bike – that’s a joke! (laughter haha).

Question: How was your life impacted when you couldn’t use the center for 6 months?

Paul: When the COVID lockdown occurred last March, I decided to go back to England to visit my sick mum and my brothers. So for a few months, I was distracted with other matters than my own health. While I was there, my brother loaned me a bicycle and I used that to get around locally. But I missed my workout routine.

When I returned, I noticed a difference when I couldn’t work out every day. I felt a bit depressed and had really low energy. Working out is a lifesaver because it keeps me in the game of life.

Question: Now that you are back onsite, what is the impact of regular use of DWC on your daily life?

Paul: Working out every day is a good addiction to have. Everything changed for me when I got back into my routine. People are so nice at the DWC – even the older ladies in the pool have so much fun and share such positivity with others. Laughter is the key to survival during times like these. It improves your mental health and your outlook on life.

Any closing thoughts?

Paul: My motto is – No Excuses! You Have to Show Up! You have to make physical activity part of your everyday life because there are no bad workouts. Even if it’s just a mild workout for a few minutes, I find that I feel better and am ready to take on the day. Wiping down the machines is a small price to pay for all the benefits I receive. I wouldn’t do it any other way. Thank you DWC!

Thank You to Paul Wilson for this interview.

Written by 5 Healthy Towns Foundation staff