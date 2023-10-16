Scio Twp Police Report, September 2023

In September 2023, Deputies responded to 730 calls for police service in Scio Twp, down from 896 the previous year for a 19% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Sep) are 7,567, down from 7,714 for the same period last year for a 2% decrease.

Officers conducted 214 traffic stops, down from 304 last year. Forty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One robbery

Eight assaults

Two larcenies

Four vehicle thefts

32 crashes

Nine medical assists

48 citizen assists

24 welfare checks

15 mental health

13 disorderly conducts

One fraud

Three identity thefts

Two attempted suicides (adult)

Five shopliftings

One gross indecency

One embezzlement

One OUID

One OUI

One cruelty towards a child

One child endangerment

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On September 2nd, Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle while conducting traffic enforcement on Jackson Road near Zeeb Road. The vehicle was a black pickup truck that failed to stop for deputies, leading them on a brief pursuit in Scio and Northfield Townships. The pursuit was terminated, and the suspect was not apprehended. The case is still under investigation.

On September 6th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 1600 Block of Scio Ridge Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s 2020 Ford Fusion from her driveway overnight. A few days later, the vehicle was involved in a pursuit with Van Buren Township and was subsequently recovered with minor damage. The vehicle was returned to the owner. There are no suspect(s) or leads for this incident.

On September 16th, Deputies responded to the 5200 Block of Jackson Road for a bank robbery. Deputies arrived and learned a suspect described as a black male, 30-40 years, 6’3”-6’6”, with a large frame wearing a blue Amazon Prime shirt/vest, black pants, and shoes, a dark blue baseball hat, black face mask, gloves, and black sunglasses. The suspect demanded money via a note he slid to the teller and fled after receiving the available cash in the teller’s drawer. The suspect fled before the officers arrived in a black SUV. The case is still under investigation.

On September 19th, Deputies responded to the area of Joy Road and Arlington Trail for a vehicle that had driven into a ditch. Deputies contacted the 59-year-old Pinckney resident, who was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while being visibly impaired. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On September 22nd, Deputies conducted a traffic on a vehicle for speeding on Baker Road near I-94. Contact was made with the 30-year-old Ypsilanti resident, who was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On September 23rd, Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Jackson near Zeeb Road. The 34-year-old Lansing driver exited and ran from deputies on foot but was quickly apprehended a short distance away. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On September 24th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 1300 Block of N. Bay Drive. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s 2022 Toyota Highlander from his driveway. The vehicle was recovered the following day by the Ann Arbor Police Department and has been returned to the owner. There are no suspect(s) or leads for this incident.

On September 24th, Deputies stopped a vehicle previously reported as driving erratically around Huron River Drive and Zeeb Road. Contact was made with the 65-year-old Ann Arbor resident, who was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On September 26th, Deputies responded to the 700 Block of Baker Road for a stolen vehicle report. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor Resident stole a vehicle while it was running at a gas pump. Deputies spotted the vehicle, and a brief pursuit occurred before the driver crashed on EB I-94 near Baker Road. The suspect was uninjured and arrested for motor vehicle theft. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On September 29th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 3500 Block of Jackson Road. Unknown suspect (s) stole a 2023 Cadillac from the dealership lot overnight. The vehicle has not been recovered, and the case is under investigation.

On September 30th, Deputies responded to the 700 Block of Baker Road for a medical assist. The driver had consumed edible cannabis and was feeling the effects. The 36-year-old Jackson resident had her two young children in the vehicle while driving. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The entire September Police Call Log is located at the link below.