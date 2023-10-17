Dexter Twp Police Report, September 2023

In September 2023, Deputies responded to 129 calls for police service in Dexter Twp, down from 185 the previous year for a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Sep) are 1,497, up from 1,430 for the same period last year for a 5% increase.

Officers conducted 41 traffic stops, down from 79 last year. Six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One home invasion

One larceny

Seven crashes

Two medical assists

Ten citizen assists

One welfare check

One mental health

One drug overdose

One water search & rescue

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On September 1st, Deputies were dispatched to the 9300 block of Anne Street for a delayed larceny on August 20th. The victim reported that several pieces of foam construction material were stolen from a home under construction. The victim informed Deputies that a neighbor had witnessed the theft and had additional information to provide. Deputies contacted the neighbor, who provided a suspect description, vehicle information, and a registration plate. Deputies later contacted the suspect vehicle owner who admitted to taking the foam after finding an ad on Facebook and believing the items were being discarded. Deputies arranged for the suspect to return the stolen material to the victim, and no charges are being sought.

On September 10th, Deputies were dispatched to the 9600 block of Winston Road for an illegal entry. The caller reported that while checking on an Airbnb location, an unknown male knocked on the door and entered the residence. The unidentified male indicated he was delivering food and was informed he had the wrong residence. The caller observed the subject carrying a black duffle bag, which was inconsistent with a food delivery. The subject left the residence, and Deputies could not locate him for questioning.

