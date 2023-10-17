Scio Township is looking forward to a strategic planning process

Scio Township is moving ahead with a strategic planning process that will include input and participation from the Board of Trustees, township staff, board and commission representatives, and the community.

To get this going, the Scio Township Board approved the project and authorized township manager Joyce Parker to contract with a consultant to lead the process. The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Parker to learn more.

“Yes, the Township is planning a strategic planning process in early December,” Parker said. “The process as proposed, is an inclusive process that will include input and participation from the Board of Trustees, township staff, board and commission representatives, and the community.”

STN asked what motivated this and Parker said, “When I came on board as Township Manager, there was a discussion with the board regarding the benefit and advantages with strategic planning.

“The process allows the township to establish and understand the vision, mission and priorities of the township,” said Parker. “The process allows the township to develop a strategic plan, which will provide direction and clarity related to its boards and commissions, and to the staff. It also factors in what the community considers as priorities; and it offers a tool and resource with budgeting and the allocation of township resources. Trustee (Jillian) Kerry also encouraged a planning process that would provide clarity and direction to Township boards and commissions.”

Parker said hopefully, the planning process will begin in early December.

“If the strategic plan is in place before year end, it will be considered as part of budget development for the next fiscal year,” she said. “The goal is to develop the plan and revisit its status once a year.”