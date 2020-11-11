Debris in Leaves, Election Process, Farewells | Dexter City Council 11-09-20

| 4 min | by Doug Marrin |

Below is a synopsis of the Dexter City Council meeting on Nov. 9, 2020.

Hotel Hickman: After a public hearing, the City Council voted to renew its lease with Hotel Hickman.

Election Day. The City had a record high turnout of 85% for the November 3rd election. 2,223 votes were cast by absentee ballot and 756 voters cast ballots in person at the polls on Tuesday for a total of 2,979 votes. The City uploaded results to the County soon after polls closed with the hard copy record delivered by 9:30 p.m. Dexter was the first municipality to deliver its results in-person to the County Clerk.

Debris in Leaf Piles: In addition to his written report submitted to the Council, Public Services Superintendent Dan Schlaff added that the City Crew is busy with curbside pick-up of leaves. One problem has been debris in the leaf piles. A cinder block has been found along with pumpkins. Dan cautioned the Council and listening public that any such debris would damage the machine shutting it down for the year until repairs could be made.

Planning Commission Updates

A subcommittee is being formed to review the City’s zoning ordinance and draft updates.

The PC will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 7 to consider amendments to define Accessory Outdoor Service Areas.

The PC will conduct a second public hearing on Dec. 7 to consider amendments to establish an annual zoning compliance permit requirement for commercial kennels. This is to resolve a conflict between the City’s General Code and Zoning Ordingance for kennel operations and pet ownership.

Social Tents: The Beer Grotto, Dexter Pub, and Erratic Ales received administrative approval for temporary tents as the weather gets colder. The Beer Grotto and Dexter Pub tent permits will expire on Nov. 30 when the parklettes expire. The tent for Erratic Ales is positioned on private property and is permitted through April 30, 2021.

Mini Storage Inquiry: Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol added to her written report that an inquiry regarding the conversion of the former Adair Printing property into mini storage units was made. Ms. Aniol told council that the business type doesn’t currently fit with the City’s Master Plan or Zoning Ordinance.

Noble Appliance:

Councilmember Cousins inquired as to the status of Noble Appliance. Ms. Aniol replied that the company has not yet requested a Certificate of Occupancy or Zoning Compliance check.

Constituency Communication:

Councilmember Michels reported that CAPT/DART (Chelsea Area Planning Team/Dexter Area Regional Team) discussed how municipalities are facilitating communications with their constituencies. All areas are currently using email with a growing emphasis on social media. Webster Township is working to upgrade its system to offer two-way communication with the public.

Pedestrian Safety Project. The City has been working with M-1 Studio on the production of a

video that explains proper crossing techniques. Filming has been delayed and is tentatively planned to resume in spring 2021.

Relocation of Community Garden. DTE will be onsite the week of November 23rd to remove the remaining electrical lines from the former site of the Community Garden. The area for the new garden has been cleared and plowed. New fencing is in the works. The final steps will be relocating the mulch piles and removing the pumps and shed.

Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update. The Parks and Recreation Commission is working on an update to the City’s 5-Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Consent Agenda:

The Council approved 1) bills and payroll in the amount of $137,912.82, 2) appointment of Public Services Superintendent Dan Schlaff to the WATS Technical Committee, and 3) amendment to the MERS Health Care Saving Program Participation Agreement. Details of these considerations can be found in the City Council’s meeting packet.

Short Term Rentals and B&Bs: The Council approved a Planning Commission recommendation for text amendments to the zoning ordinance regarding short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts.

City Meeting Space:

The Council approved a draft agreement to be presented to the Encore for use of the Senior Center for city meetings after Jan. 1, 2021.

City Council Comments:

The meeting was City Manager Courtney Nicholls final duty before beginning a new position with a different township out of the area. Council members and student representatives thanked Ms. Nicholls for her work and wished her well.

Student Rep Alex Gilbert commented, “I'm sad to see her go, but I'm sure she's going to do great things in other places, wherever she goes.”

“I remember talking to Ms. Nicholls about how City Council works,” said Student Rep Bella Malek. “She taught me about it when I first came, similar to Alex. It’s been really fun.”

Councilmember Julie Knight poked a little fun at the cramped city office space, saying, “I just want to say again, we're gonna really miss you, Courtney, and I'm sure you're gonna miss that small cubicle you’ve been working in.”

It was also Councilmember Scott Bell’s final meeting. He closed with, “I want to thank you all for giving me the opportunity to be with you the last couple of years. It's been a great experience. I've learned a lot, and it's always a privilege to contribute time and effort to the community…and Courtney, best of luck to you. I think you've done a fabulous job. At times sitting in these meetings, I don't know how you do it. I don't know how you kept your sanity sometimes. But you are very talented person. You'll do great things.”

Further detail on the motions and reports can be found in the Council’s meeting packet posted on the City’s website.