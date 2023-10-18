Dexter Soccer Advances to District Finals

The Dexter boys' soccer team is getting hot at the right time and advanced to the D2 district finals after an impressive 4-1 win over Walled Lake Western Tuesday night.

WLW entered the contest with a 12-2-3 and ranked 11th in D2, but it was Dexter, that plays in the tough SEC Red division with all D1 schools, who controlled the match.

Dexter struck first when Tyler Craig knocked in a pass from Julian Malek for a 1-0 Dreads lead.

The Warriors put on the pressure early especially in the first ten minutes of the game, but sophomore goaltender Kyle Gerharter was there for some key saves for Dexter.

WLW would tie it up at 1-1, but Dexter went back on a penalty kick. JP Assenmacher sent a deep pass that Cisco Morales-Leverett took and went in on a breakaway and was taken down in the box. Assenmacher took the penalty kick and drilled it home for a 2-1 Dexter lead.

The lead grew to 3-1 on a corner kick by Hayden Gaetino that was tipped by Morales-Leverett to Assenmacher, who knocked it into the net.

The Dreads would seal the win when Craig scored his second of the night. Craig took a pass from Gaetino and drilled a shot on net. The save was made, but the rebound came right back to Craig and he knocked it in to make it 4-1 and that would be the final.

Dreadnaughts improved to 10-7-1 overall on the season. They will take on SEC White champion Ypsilanti in the district finals at home Thursday at 5:00 P.M.

