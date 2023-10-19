Saline Spoils Dexter's Senior Night
A big second set rally and the hot serving of senior Allie Smith helped the Saline volleyball team spoil Dexter's Senior Night as the Hornets swept the Dreadnaughts 25-6, 26-24, 25-16 Tuesday night.
Dexter struggled on the serve receive early in the match and that would be a problem all night for the Dreadnaughts.
Saline's Kate Fredericks opened the match with eight straight service points for the Hornets and Saline jumped out to a quick 10-1 lead over the Dreads.
Dexter would stop the run and Ali Parachek served four straight points for the Dreadnaughts to cut the lead to 12-6, but the Hornets would get a side out and Smith would serve 12 straight points for Saline to close out the first set 25-6.
The Dreads would right the ship in the second and take control early with a 16-8 lead.
The lead stood at 20-11 when the Hornets went on an 11-0 run behind nine straight service points by Smith to take a 22-20 lead.
Dexter bounced back with three straight points for a 23-22 lead and the teams would be tied at 24 as Saline staved off a set point for Dexter. The Hornets scored the last two of the set and a Catherine Flaharty kill gave Saline the second 26-24 and a 2-0 lead.
The Dreadnaughts would continue to battle early in the third with an 11-9 lead, but the Hornets Olivia Behen served five straight points to take a 14-11 lead and Saline would never look back, taking the third 25-16 and finishing the sweep.
It was the last home game for Dexter seniors Ali Parachek, Lia DeMerell, Avery O'Clair, Lily Burns, and Lana Burns.
The Dreadnaughts fell to 4-3 in the SEC Red and will travel to rival Chelsea Thursday night for the annual Dig Pink game with the Bulldogs.
Saline improved to 6-1 in the SEC Red and will host the SEC Finals jamboree Saturday.
Photos by Mike Williamson