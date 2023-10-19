Saline Spoils Dexter's Senior Night

A big second set rally and the hot serving of senior Allie Smith helped the Saline volleyball team spoil Dexter's Senior Night as the Hornets swept the Dreadnaughts 25-6, 26-24, 25-16 Tuesday night.

Dexter struggled on the serve receive early in the match and that would be a problem all night for the Dreadnaughts.

Saline's Kate Fredericks opened the match with eight straight service points for the Hornets and Saline jumped out to a quick 10-1 lead over the Dreads.

Allie Smith had 12 straight service points in the first set for Saline. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter would stop the run and Ali Parachek served four straight points for the Dreadnaughts to cut the lead to 12-6, but the Hornets would get a side out and Smith would serve 12 straight points for Saline to close out the first set 25-6.

The Dreads would right the ship in the second and take control early with a 16-8 lead.

The lead stood at 20-11 when the Hornets went on an 11-0 run behind nine straight service points by Smith to take a 22-20 lead.

Dexter bounced back with three straight points for a 23-22 lead and the teams would be tied at 24 as Saline staved off a set point for Dexter. The Hornets scored the last two of the set and a Catherine Flaharty kill gave Saline the second 26-24 and a 2-0 lead.

Lana Burns goes for a kill against Saline. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Dreadnaughts would continue to battle early in the third with an 11-9 lead, but the Hornets Olivia Behen served five straight points to take a 14-11 lead and Saline would never look back, taking the third 25-16 and finishing the sweep.

It was the last home game for Dexter seniors Ali Parachek, Lia DeMerell, Avery O'Clair, Lily Burns, and Lana Burns.

The Dreadnaughts fell to 4-3 in the SEC Red and will travel to rival Chelsea Thursday night for the annual Dig Pink game with the Bulldogs.

Saline improved to 6-1 in the SEC Red and will host the SEC Finals jamboree Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson



