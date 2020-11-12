Scio Township planning improvements to water system and fire station

The Scio Township Board approved a contract with OHM for the completion of the engineering design for the Liberty Road watermain connection project.

According to Scio Township’s report on the project, “in general terms it provides a vital connection of our water system to provide redundancy within the system and to eliminate a water pressure problem that exists in the western part of the Township utility district.”

The township said the efforts on this project have been stalled due to the need for easements west of the Scioview project, but there have been on-going discussions with the ownership of the Polo Fields golf course property for easements across the golf course to facilitate the construction of that segment of the project.

“We now have indication from the ownership that they will grant the necessary easements, so we can proceed with finalizing the detailed engineering plans,” the township report stated.

The OHM proposal said, “Due to the proposed construction of two sizeable developments, Honey Creek, now known as Trailwoods, (approx. 360 homes) and Scioview (approx. 150 homes), this project needs to be completed prior to future phases commencing to adequately supply both of these developments and create the necessary redundant loop in the overall Township water supply system. This project will help satisfy the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) requirements outlined in the 2014 Water Reliability Study and connect the two pressure districts to improve system reliability and provide a redundancy in supply.”

OHM’s proposal stated the cost would be, “Finalization of Design, Permit Preparation & Resubmittal, Bidding Assistance: $71,800.00”

In another decision, the Scio Township Fire Station’s modernization project will look to take another step.

The township board approved authorizing a transfer/loan of $1.5 million from the General Fund for financing the Phase 2 Fire Station improvements, to be paid back over a 20 year period with an annual payment of not less than $75,000 from the Fire Department funds.

Phase 1, which includes a new roof and expanding the apparatus bay, is now underway.

The proposed work for Phase 2 would involve the north end of the building getting an entire interior remodeling and upgrading, including: new outside ‘public’ entrance on the east side of the building; reception/admin area at ‘public’ entrance; new restroom/showers and locker room/personal storage area; reconfiguration of sleeping/bunk room; laundry room for non-fire clothing; new kitchen; remodeled crew quarters/living area and replace all windows up to code.

As part of the Phase 2 construction process, the township plan said there will be temporary crew quarters/living space (modular units) needed to house the fire department personnel.