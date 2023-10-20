Dexter Soccer Wins First District Title Since 2018

A cold, heavy rain might have made it miserable for most Thursday, but it do not stop the Dexter soccer team from celebrating as the Dreadnaughts defeated Ypsilanti 5-3 for the D2 district title.

The district crown was the Dreads first since 2018 when Dexter reached the D2 Regional Finals.

Ypsilanti struck first on a counter, but the Dreads answered with a goal by Andrew Barbaro with an assist to Owen Bruderly.

Bruderly then found the net when he knocked home a rebound of s Tyler Craig shot for a 2-1 Dread lead going into halftime.

Dexter opened the second half by capitalizing on a pair of Ypsilanti penalties.

Hayden Gaetino knocked in a free kick to make it 3-1 and then Ypsilanti was called for a penalty in the box and Gaetino drilled home the penalty kick for a 4-1 Dexter lead.

Things would get interesting when the Grizzlies scored on a penalty kick and then would find the net once again to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Dreadnaughts would seal the win when senior captain JP Assenmacher took a short inbounds pass on a corner and drilled it into the far corner of the net for a 5-3 lead with four minutes remaining and Dexter would hold on for the win.

Dexter improved to 11-7-1 overall on the season and advances to the D2 Regional at Dearborn Divine Child (11-7-1). They will play host Divine Child in the semifinals Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

Photos by Dawn McCann







