Dexter schools pausing in-person learning

An announcement from Dexter Community Schools on Nov. 13:

Dear DCS Parents,

After consultation with the Washtenaw County Health Department earlier today, Dexter Community Schools will be moving to a 14-day pause in in-person instruction for our Young 5 - 6th grade students starting on Thursday, November 19th and continuing through Wednesday, December 2nd. All other programming (Jenkins, ECSC, etc) will continue as scheduled.

In October, our community had a 2-week average of 3 positive cases in 48130. As of yesterday, there were 56 positive cases in 48130. As a county, we have 228 cases per million which is on a concerning upward trajectory. In the past 24 hours, the Washtenaw County Health Department confirmed 159 new cases. Unlike a month ago, where 60-80% of the cases were individuals between 18-22, the newest trends show the 18-22 year olds are only 28% of the cases. Currently, nearly 40% of the new cases in the county are individuals between the ages of 30-64. Community spread is evident and, based on MDHHS guidance, it is recommended that we take a 14-day pause in in-person instruction (see below).

Parents of students in Young 5’s through 6th grade should plan for alternate child care options starting on Thursday, November 19th and continuing through December 2nd. Early next week, teachers and individual buildings will communicate schedule changes for full remote instruction to families and students.

In the meantime, we ask that you continue to make decisions to protect the health and safety of your families and our entire community. For resources and the most recent recommendation, please visit the Washtenaw County Health Department website for resources available to help guide families.

Stay safe!

Christopher J. Timmis, Ed.D.Superintendent