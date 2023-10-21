Dexter's Avery Manning Runner-Up at D2 Girls' Golf State Finals

The Dexter girls' golf team wrapped up its amazing season with a strong seventh place finish at the D2 state finals at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing Saturday.

The team battled through cold and rainy weather that forced play to be suspended for some time on Friday to earn the seventh-place finish out of 18 teams at the event.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a two day total team score of 681, just two strokes out of fourth place. Farmington Hills Mercy won the title with 636.

Dexter sophomore Avery Manning was near the top of the individual leaderboard all weekend and finished D2 state runner-up with an even-par two day total of 144. She shot 76 Friday and bounced back with an amazing four-under-par round of 68 Saturday.

Senior Marissa Genske finished her career with a personal best 78 Saturday and had a two day total of 169.

Captain Eleni Michos saved her best for last with back to back personal bests of 92 and 93 for a total of 185.

Sophomore Millie Truesdell finished with rounds of 91 and 92 for a 183, while Sophia Dettling had a two day total of 220 for the Dreads.