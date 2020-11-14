Fire damages old Pizza Hut in Scio Township

A fire caused significant damage to the old Pizza Hut building on Jackson Avenue, which has been vacant for some time.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said the call for the fire came in at 7:51 a.m. on Nov. 14. It was in the abandoned Pizza Hut restaurant at 5630 Jackson Avenue, just west of Zeeb Road. The fire was inside the kitchen/drive through area and Houde said the building sustained significant damage with the fire extending into the attic.

“Scio crews made a quick stop on the fire, but extensive overhaul was necessary to ensure it was fully extinguished,” Houde said.

No firefighters were injured.

Scio Township called a second alarm upon arrival, which brought in firefighting crews from Ann Arbor City, Ann Arbor Township, Chelsea, Dexter, and Pittsfield Township. Superior Township provided station coverage throughout the incident.

“Everyone on scene did an excellent job,” said Houde.

The cause was still under investigation when The Sun Times News communicated with the Scio Township Fire Department on Nov. 14.