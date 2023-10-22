Dexter Field Hockey Rolls in Playoff Opener

The Defending Division 2 state champions looked like they were ready to challenge for a second straight state title after an 8-0 win over St. Catherine Thursday night.

Dexter dominated from the start, scoring four first period goals for a quick 4-0 lead.

Addison Zogaib found the net twice in the opening period, while Emily-Kate Covert and Bailey Krueger each scored once.

The Dreadnaughts continued to pour it on in the second period with Covert’s second goal of the game and a pair of goals from Aiden Weinmann for a 7-0 halftime lead.

Covert would finish off the hat trick and end the game by mercy with her third goal of the night in the third period.

Marissa Skinner dished out three assists for the Dreadnaughts, while Zogaib, Krueger, and Olivia Croftchik each had one.

Dexter outshot St. Catherine 17-1 in the contest with Audrey Owen-Smith and Analisa Ledbetter combining for the shutout in net.

The Dreadnaughts advance to the quarterfinals where they will face East Grand Rapids Tuesday night and with a win would play in the state semifinals Thursday at home. The state championship is scheduled for Saturday in Farmington.