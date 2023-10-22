Dexter Cross Country Teams Third at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter boys and girls’ cross country teams both came home with third-place finishes at the SEC Red Finals at the Hudson Mills South Course on a wet and muddy Thursday afternoon.

The boys finished with 77 points in the race won dominated by Ann Arbor Pioneer with 26.

Brandon Anderson returned to the course after missing the past couple of weeks and finished third for the Dreadnaughts in 16:13.9.

Julian Linebaugh was 12th in 16:59 and Elijah Smith 17th in 17:06.6 and earned All-SEC Red honors.

Caleb Snyder was 22nd in 17:21.7, Scott Smith 26th

in 17:34.5, Sam Gibson 35th in 17:51.3, and Andrew Gafford 38th

in 18:05.6.

The girls finished with 87 points in the race won by Pioneer with 31.

Alena Blumberg placed fourth in 19:16.1 to pace the Dreadnaughts.

Addison Bruckman also earned All-SEC Red honors with an 11th-place finish in 19:54.5.

Kodie Snyder just missed all-league honors with a 19th-place finish in 20:22.8. Amelia Cribbins was 26th in 21:04.1, Annabel O’Haver 27th in 21:24.1, Avery Hoeft 30th in 21:44.8, and Addison Streetman 31st in 21:50.9.

The teams will run in the D1 Regional at Holly Saturday.