Dexter Swim and Dive Hosts Annual Freshman-Sophomore Meet

The Dexter swim and dive team hosted its annual freshman and sophomore meet Saturday and had a strong showing.

The Dreadnaughts picked up three first-place finishes in the meet that was a non-scoring team event.

Kaycee McAllister had a huge day for the Dreadnaughts, winning the 50 free and 100 back events. She was also part of the 200 medley relay team along with Rebekah Murillo, Diem Lee, and Emily Weiszhaar that finished fifth.

Murillo came home first in the 500 free for the Dreads other win and was fifth in the 200 IM.

Isabel Martinez had a strong second-place finish in the 200 free and was part of the 400 free with McAllister, Murillo, and Lee that finished second.

The diving team saw Ellie Saah place fourth and Rose Stock fifth.