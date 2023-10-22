Dexter Tennis Team Ties for 22nd at State Finals

The Dexter tennis team had a rough go at the Division 2 state finals this weekend and finished tied for 22nd place in the event.

Dexter picked up one win in the event that many did not expect them to be at.

Cayden Cappelli and Gavin Heichel picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win over Walled Lake Central for the Dreads lon win of the tournament. They fought hard in their second round match, but fell short to the #3 seed from Midland Dow 7-5, 6-2.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz fell 6-4, 6-2 in their opener at one doubles, Nolan Lemke/ Oliver Pham 6-1, 6-0 at two doubles, and Santiago Mendez/ Mason Portice 6-0, 6-2 at four doubles.

Andrew Guints dropped a hard-fought 7-6 (2), 6-3 match at one singles, Connor Knieseadt 6-2, 6-0 at two singles, Alex Gullekson a tough 7-6 (7) 6-2 match at three singles, and Drew Wetzel 6-1, 6-1 at four singles.