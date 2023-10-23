Dexter Senior Center Receives Generous Grants from 5HT Dexter Wellness Coalition

By Anna Pekrul, DSC

The Dexter Senior Center (DSC) has received a sponsorship grant from the 5HT Dexter Wellness Coalition to help continue its tradition of hosting Birthday Lunches in 2023. These monthly celebrations are a cherished event for DSC members. In addition to a nutritious meal, these lunches provide members an opportunity to connect with one another and, in some cases, make new friends.

The Center's Birthday Lunches take place every third Wednesday of the month at 12:00 p.m. For those who have a birthday that month, the meal is on the house, while other attendees can enjoy lunch and cake for just $3. Can’t make it to the Birthday Lunch? Stop by Dexter Senior Center every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday for Senior Café, one of the most affordable lunch options in town.

This sponsorship is not the only support Dexter Senior Center has received from the 5HT Dexter Wellness Coalition. In recent weeks, they also awarded the Center a $5,000 grant to bolster its fitness program operations, enhancing the health and well-being of its nearly 500 members.

Angela Johnson, Program Coordinator of Dexter Senior Center, couldn't contain her excitement when expressing her gratitude for this continuous support. Stating, "We appreciate all the ongoing support that we have received, not only from 5 Healthy Towns Foundation but also from individuals and organizations across the Dexter community. We hope to continue offering meaningful programs and activities for our growing older adult population, and it’s through the support of all these wonderful organizations, such as 5HT, that we’ve been fortunate to do this.”

For those interested in joining in on the fun, Dexter Senior Center invites you to attend the next Birthday Lunch or participate in the various fitness activities that are offered. Call the Center at 734- 426-7737 or pay them a visit at 7720 Ann Arbor Street. Membership is just $25 a year and grants access to a world of camaraderie, activities, and affordable meals.

In the spirit of fostering a stronger, healthier, and more connected Dexter community, DSC invites you to help strengthen its mission. Your support, whether through membership, donation, participation in activities, or a simple visit to the Center, makes a world of difference in the lives of its members.