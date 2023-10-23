Halloween on the Village Green at Historic Webster Village

From the Webster Township Historical Society:

Once again, the Historic Webster Village will be welcoming ghosts and goblins to its’ historic buildings for an afternoon of crafts, a costume parade and trick or treating. The Village will be decked out for the event in its’ spooky best. The afternoon begins with a craft project at 3:00 in the Podunk Schoolhouse and the Kleinschmidt General Store. The ringing of the one room school bell signals the gathering for the costume parade around the Village. In addition to the trick-or-treat bags, each child receives a “passport” booklet, with pictures and information about the historic village. The passport is then stamped at each trick or treat station.

The afternoon ends at the Kleinschmidt General Store for cider and cookies.

The event is scheduled for 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29. Rain or Shine. Children 4 –12 $10 while Adults are free and so is parking.

Historic Webster Village is at 5583 Webster Church Road.

A look at last year's event. Photo by Anne Lask