City of Dexter Police Report, September 2023

In September 2023, Deputies responded to 203 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 304 the previous year for a 33% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Sep) are 2,187, down from 2,581 for the same period last year for a 15% decrease.

Officers conducted 92 traffic stops, down from 175 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One home invasion

Two crashes

Two medical assists

12 citizen assists

Four welfare checks

One mental health

Two disorderly conducts

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On September 28th, Deputies were dispatched to the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Road for an armed attempted home invasion that had just occurred. The caller reported two unknown subjects with masks trying to kick their door in. Upon arrival, the suspects had fled the location. Deputies reviewed surveillance video and observed three male subjects exit an unknown vehicle on Bishop Circle and approach the residence through the wood line.

One of the subjects acts as a lookout as the other two approach the front door. One of the subjects can be seen holding what appears to be a short-barreled rifle. The other subject begins kicking at the door to gain entry but is unsuccessful. The two subjects at the door appear startled and leave the residence. While walking away, the subject, who was kicking the door, was observed attempting to retrieve an item from their pants pocket that appeared to be a pistol.

The subjects then fled to the unknown vehicle and leave the area with the lookout. Deputies collected evidence from the exterior of the residence, which was sent to the MSP Laboratory for analysis. No suspects have been identified at this time. It is believed that the victim’s residence was not targeted randomly.

The entire September police call log can be found at the link below.