Sirens going off in Dexter Township

The warning/emergency siren near McGregor Road in Dexter Township has been malfunctioning and this has led to some residents around that area to be concerned about why this is happening.

Dexter Township officials want residents to know there is no emergency. The siren is not working properly, so it’s been going off and causing confusion.

Township hall sent out this message the week of October 23, “The last couple of days we have experienced our outdoor warning sirens malfunctioning. We apologize for the disturbance that this has caused and we want everyone to know that the problem has been addressed.”

Township supervisor Karen Sikkenga told the Sun Times News the siren has been temporarily disabled to prevent this problem. She said over the next week the siren issues will be diagnosed and fixed.

Sikkenga said residents should not worry.

Dexter Township has 16 sirens in the township. The siren system is a partnership with Washtenaw County.

According to the county, the Washtenaw County Sheriff Emergency Services Division is responsible for the activation of eighty nine designated outdoor warning sirens throughout Washtenaw County. These sirens are triggered when appropriate by Washtenaw County, but they are maintained by local governments under vendor service agreements.