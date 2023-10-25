Webster Twp Police Report, September 2023

In September 2023, Deputies responded to 129 calls for police service in Webster Twp, down from 131 the previous year for a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Sep) are 1,340, up from 1,161 for the same period last year for a 15% increase.

Officers conducted 28 traffic stops, up from 25 last year. No citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

12 crashes

Two medical assists

Three citizen assists

Six welfare checks

One fraud

Ten mental health

One disorderly

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On September 9th, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Gregory Road and Scully Road for a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported a vehicle had driven up their driveway to their barn and was occupied by a white male in his thirties and a white female in her twenties. Per the caller, both subjects appeared “strung out.” The caller further advised that the vehicle was missing a tire, and the male subject had asked to purchase a spare tire from the caller. Deputies located the vehicle and contacted the male driver, who they discovered had warrants for his arrest. After placing the driver under arrest, he admitted to having narcotics on him and indicated more were in the vehicle. Deputies contacted the female passenger and obtained consent to search the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, Deputies located additional narcotics and a small caliber firearm. The firearm and narcotics have been sent to the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis. Charges will be requested at a later date.

The entire September 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.