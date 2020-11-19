Public art damaged in Dexter

The city of Dexter is looking for some information as to who damaged a couple of recognizable sculptures at Mill Creek Park.

In a message to the community sent out on Nov. 18, the city of Dexter said, “On the morning of Saturday, November 14th, the City was notified that two sculptures located in Mill Creek Park - the Twisted Fish and Dexter’s Friendly Troll - were damaged, likely due to vandalism. The Twisted Fish sculpture was dismantled and removed from the site, and Dexter’s Friendly Troll received structural damage.”

In follow up with Dexter’s Interim City Manager Justin Breyer, the Sun Times News asked if law enforcement was involved with the case.

“Yes, we are working with the (Washtenaw County) Sheriff's Office,” Breyer said. “We have made a report to the Sheriff's Office, and we will be providing them with any information that we receive.”

The city is working on replacing the Twisted Fish sculpture and getting Dexter's Friendly Troll repaired.

Breyer said this is the first time that something like this has happened.

“The City, its employees and its board and commission volunteers work very hard to maintain our permanent public sculpture collection,” he said. “We believe that they bring a great deal of beauty and joy into the community, and it is very disappointing that someone would want to take that away.”

Images of the sculptures may be found on the City’s website at: https://www.dextermi.gov/news_detail_T39_R157.php.

The city is looking for any information that residents or visitors to Mill Creek Park may have regarding this damage. If you have any information, please contact Breyer at 734-426-8303 or Jbreyer@dextermi.gov.