St, Joseph's and Webster Township agree on a new expansion at the church

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Webster Township is moving forward with its proposed expansion at its Country Campus.

This campus is at 6805 Mast Road.

The church is planning to construct a Phase 2 building addition to their existing facility. The church has a location at Mast and North Territorial and in the city of Dexter at 3430 Dover Street. The Dexter location has the Village Church, Parish Office and Parish Center while the Webster Township location currently has the Country Church, Disciple House and Festival Grounds.

The proposal was back before the Webster Township Board as part of the planning approval process. Township planning said the applicant is requesting approval of fourth amendment to the development agreement for phase 2 building expansion for St. Joseph’s church located at Mast Road and N Territorial Road.

The proposed addition and site improvements will occur in the southwest part of the site behind the existing building. The addition is planned to house administrative offices, classrooms, meeting rooms, a multipurpose reception/recreation space and a kitchen.

The Webster Township Board approved a development agreement with the church at its last meeting.