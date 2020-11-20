Webster Twp Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

WEDNESDAY, December 16, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

The Webster Township Planning Commission will hold Public Hearings on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 7:00 PM to consider proposed amendments to the Webster Township Zoning Ordinance, including:

Amendment to Zoning Ordinance Section 2.10: Amendment to the definition of “Motel.” Amendments to Zoning Ordinance Sections 2.10, 9.10.C.(xxix), 9.35.B.(xvii), 9.37.B.ix., 9.40.B.(xvii), 9.50.C., 9.55(H)(6) and 12.85(D)(8), and the addition of new Zoning Ordinance Sections 12.110 and12.115: Amendments to permit and regulate Small Solar Energy Systems and Large Solar Energy Systems.

These hearings are being held electronically to limit the spread of COVID-19. All members are attending remotely.

The public hearings will be held via GoToMeeting Hearing at the following link and telephone number:

GoToMeeting Link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/794231341

GoToMeeting meeting ID: 794-231-341

Dial-In: 1 (646) 749-3122

The public may participate in the hearings through electronic participation using GoToMeeting, including providing public comment, by online electronic conferencing and telephone. To download GoToMeeting, go to the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/338479997. On a computer or laptop you may also choose to join the meeting through a web browser without downloading the GoToMeeting app. For more help on signing in and joining a meeting, please view the following: https://support.goto.com/meeting. Joining the meeting via telephone does not require a smartphone or downloading the GoToMeeting application.

If you are unable to access the software due to technical difficulties, please call the Township Clerk or Information Systems Administrator prior to the scheduled meeting (734-426-5103). Every effort will be made to ensure participation in the meeting.