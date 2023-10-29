A man on his bike was hit by a vehicle in Scio Township

A bicyclist was seriously injured on October 27, after being hit by a vehicle on Scio Church Road.

The Scio Township Fire Department responded just after 2:45 p.m. on that Friday afternoon to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Scio Church and Kestrel Way, according to Scio Fire Chief Andrew Houde.

“Our crew arrived before EMS and found an 81-year-old man who was riding his bike that had been struck by a dump truck,” Houde said. “He was found in the ditch conscious and able to talk to personnel.”

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported that area of the road was closed down for nearly three hours because of the incident.

Houde said HVA (Huron Valley Ambulance) arrived on scene and Scio assisted them in getting the man into the ambulance to be rapidly transported with serious injuries to the emergency room at the University of Michigan Hospital.