Dexter Boys Qualify for D1 State XC Finals

Led by regional champion Brandon Anderson, the Dexter boys’ cross country team earned a second-place finish at the Holly Regional Saturday and qualified for the Division 1 state finals at MIS in Brooklyn Saturday.

Dexter finished with 78 points to beat out third-place AA Skyline with 103. D1 second-ranked Brighton won the regional title with 33 points.

Anderson paced the field and crossed the line in 15:43.8 to lead the Dreads.

Julian Linebaugh also earned All-Region honors with a 14th-place finish in 16:50.5, while Elijah Smith was 16th in 16:58.

Scott Smith was 23rd in 17:10.3, Caleb Snyder 24th

in 17:10.4, Sam Gibson 28th in 17:19.7, and Jack McCalla 29th

with a PR of 17:22.2.

The girls’ team finished sixth with 120 points in the race won by Brighton with 38.

Alena Blumberg and Addison Bruckman both qualified for the D1 state finals as individuals for Dexter.

Blumberg finished 10th in 19:47.4 and Bruckman 20th

in 20:26.5 for the Dreads.

Kodie Snyder finished 25th in 20:40.4 and Amelia Cribbins 30th in 21:01.6. Hannah Bougher was 21:29.3, Annabel O’Haver 45th

in 21:55.4, and Avery Hoeft 51st in 22:03.6.

Blumberg and Bruckman will run in the D1 girls finals at 2:10 and the boys at 3:30 at MIS Saturday.