Dexter Boys' Cross Country Earns D1 Academic All State Honors

The Dexter boys’ cross country team earned Academic All State Honors for 2020 with a team GPA of 3.816, which was good for 12th

overall.

Members of the team include Conor Kolka, Nathan Gariepy, Sam Melvin, Brandon Anderson, Josh Lamb, Zachary Swain, and Owen Ackerman.

To earn Individual Academic All State Honors a runner must finish in the top half of all finishers at the state finals and carry a 3.5 GPA or better, or if not finishing in the top half, carry a 3.8 GPA or better.

Two Dreadnaughts earned Individual Academic All State Honors with Sam Melvin and Nathan Gariepy making the team for 2020.