Dexter Public Safety Facility Update

The City of Dexter advanced its project to construct a new Public Safety Facility, including Fire Services and a Sheriff Sub-Station, at the city's heart on the corner of Main and Alpine streets. Most recently, at its Oct. 23 meeting, the city council tapped Partners in Architecture to spearhead the project's architectural design and construction oversight.

The decision follows detailed discussions and planning sessions between the city and the engineering firm, notably during the Public Safety Facilities User Group meetings on October 3 and 17, 2023. These sessions reviewed the progress and refined planning for the 16,941-square-foot facility, which promises advanced features and a dedicated mezzanine area.

The proposed contract with Partners in Architecture echoes the structure used in the city hall's design at 3515 Broad St. It encompasses the project's complete lifecycle – from the remainder of the design phase to bidding and construction. The agreement, reviewed by City Attorney Munzel, pegs the firm's fees at 9% of the total project budget of around $10 million.

The council approved the contract by a vote of 4-1. Yes: Michels, Schlaff, Aldag, Semifero. No: Griffin.

Construction is set to begin in Spring 2024, with completion aiming for winter 2025.